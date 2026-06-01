Honeywell partners with McNeese State University for LNG Center of Excellence

Honeywell has partnered with McNeese State University as the institution opens its LNG Center of Excellence on campus in Lake Charles, Louisiana, to help train the next generation of process engineers and LNG professionals.

This state-of-the-art facility will include the latest Honeywell automation, digitalisation, pretreatment and liquefaction technologies to equip students with essential skills and a comprehensive understanding of the LNG value chain before entering the workforce. Additionally, students will have access to Honeywell’s flagship distributed control system, Experion PKS, as well as an immersive field simulator where operators can train within a digital twin of an actual plant through virtual reality.

“Our partnership with McNeese State University is a pivotal step toward strengthening the LNG talent pipeline in a critical region like Southwest Louisiana,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Lifecycles Solutions and Services. “Equipping students with real-world industry tools will help shrink the workforce gap across the industry and ensure our future operators are ready to be productive on day one.”

Opened in 2026, the LNG Center of Excellence serves as a hub for training, research and engagement for the LNG industry, bringing together students, industry leaders and educators to support one of the region’s most critical economic drivers.

“As McNeese moves forward in building an exemplary profile for the LNG Center of Excellence, collaborations with prominent and reputable corporations like Honeywell will be essential,” added Dr Kendrick Nicholas, President of McNeese State University. “Honeywell’s proven success coupled with our commitment to building innovative programs to support workforce development will allow all parties involved to greatly benefit from this endeavour.”