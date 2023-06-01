Equinor provides update on gas leak at Melkøya

Equinor has announced that the gas leak that occurred at the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya on 31 May 2023 has been stopped and normalisation is under way.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation has been demobilised and the emer-gency services have left Melkøya.

The leak occurred in connection with a valve in one of the plant’s cooling cir-cuits. The gas that leaked is used for cooling during production of LNG.

Equinor’s emergency response organisation was mobilised and the incident was handled in collaboration with emergency services. Relevant authorities were notified. There were 98 people present at the factory when the incident occurred. All person-nel are accounted for and no injuries were reported.

It is too soon to say when production at the plant can be resumed.