Wärtsilä to supply systems to Arctic class LNG carriers

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Inert Gas Generator (IGG) systems, as well as the latest technology in radio and integrated navigation systems for six new LNG carrier vessels being built to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia’s Arctic waters. The orders were placed with Wärtsilä by Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine Engineering (DSME) in April. There are options for an additional two plus two vessels.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will deliver the Inert Gas Systems, which are vitally important to the safe operation of liquefied gas and oil tankers. The contract with Wärtsilä Voyage includes the installation of a multifunction display system consisting of workstations with a full set of applications, including the Wärtsilä Navi-Sailor Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), Navi-Radar, the Navi-Conning navigation information display system, a Bridge Alert Management System (BAMS), and the Wärtsilä Navi-Planner for advanced route planning. The scope also includes IRIDIUM satellite communication systems. The workstations are fully integrated into a unified system, which allows the main operational functions to be duplicated, thereby improving the safety of ice navigation.

“These vessels will operate in severe climatic conditions, and it is essential that all onboard systems are capable of safe and reliable performance under all conditions. We have worked closely with both DSME and SCF in the past, and are pleased to continue these relationships,” commented Jaechul Ha, Sales Manager, IGS, Gas Solutions commented.

“All the navigational systems to be installed come integration-ready with Wärtsilä Voyage’s flagship Fleet Operations Solution – an industry-first cutting-edge technology that improves ship-to-shore synergies and operational efficiencies by integrating previously fragmented navigational services under one platform,” said Alex Van Knotsenborg, Director Global Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage.

The 172 500 m3 capacity vessels will have a high ice-class rating for year-round operations along the challenging northern sea route.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in September of this year. Wärtsilä has earlier delivered both IGG and combined IGG / Gas Combustion Units to DSME, and has supplied SCF with Inert Gas Systems for their crude oil tanker fleet and Arctic LNG carrier series. In January 2021, Wärtsilä Marine Power announced a significant order for 46 dual-fuel engines for the same six LNG carrier vessels being built to serve the Arctic LNG 2 project.

Image courtesy of Wärtsilä.