PV GAS import nearly 120 000 t of LNG and LPG

Just before the 30 April - 1 May 2026 holiday, Vietnam Gas Corp. (PV GAS) imported over 71 000 t of LNG from Australia and 45 000 t of LPG from the US, ensuring a stable energy supply to meet domestic demand and for export.

For LNG for power generation and industrial needs, PV GAS has received the PACIFIC SUCCESS vessel with over 71 000 t of LNG imported from Australia, and is continuing to arrange additional shipments in 2Q26, including one more shipment scheduled for delivery in May-June 2026.

Alongside its import activities, PV GAS implements proactive and flexible operational solutions, continuously coordinating with the National Power System Operator and Electricity Market Company (NSMO), Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN), and Vietnam Oil and Gas Power Corp. (PV Power) to update consumption demand, market developments, and select appropriate times for LNG procurement.

At the same time, PV GAS maintains regular working relationships with international suppliers to monitor supply status and take advantage of optimal purchasing opportunities. These solutions demonstrate the increasingly sophisticated LNG supply chain management capabilities, ensuring the ability to meet demand in volatile market conditions.

For LPG serving industrial production and domestic needs, PV GAS has successfully imported over 45 000 t from the US via the JENGGALA 21 vessel. It is expected that in May 2026, the import volume will reach approximately 100 000 t, contributing to the total import volume in 2Q26 – projected to reach nearly 300 000 t, with diverse sources from the US, the Middle East, and other regions. Besides domestic demand, PV GAS is also serving several export markets such as Cambodia and the Philippines.

Expanding supply sources beyond the traditional Middle East region helps minimise dependence risks while enhancing PV GAS's proactive management of LPG and LNG supply.

Regarding internal solutions, PV GAS has proactively increased domestic supply by boosting LPG production at the Dinh Co and Ca Mau Gas Processing Plants, in line with the plan to increase natural gas mobilisation to shore. This contributes to an additional 5% of domestic LPG production, reducing pressure on LPG imports and optimising gas supply balance.

Furthermore, the integrated energy solution model continues to be effective, allowing customers to flexibly switch between pipeline gas, CNG, and LNG, replacing LPG when needed, thereby enhancing the adaptability of the supply system to fluctuations in the energy market.