OQ Trading and Amigo LNG sign 15-year LNG supply agreement

OQ Trading (OQT), the international energy and commodity trading vehicle of the Government of Oman, has signed a definitive 15-year LNG sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Amigo LNG S.A. de C.V., the Mexican subsidiary of Singapore-based LNG Alliance. Under the agreement, OQT will purchase 0.6 million tpy of LNG FOB from Amigo LNG's export terminal in Guaymas, Sonora, Mexico.

This long-term supply partnership represents a strategic move by OQT to diversify its LNG sourcing portfolio beyond the Middle East and Asia while marking a significant milestone in Amigo LNG's global commercialisation strategy. The first LNG deliveries under the agreement are expected to commence in 2Q28.

“This SPA with Amigo LNG represents a significant step forward in OQT's strategy to develop a global LNG portfolio,” said Wail Al Jamali, CEO of OQT. “By securing supply from trusted partners, we continue to diversify our LNG sources, strengthen the resilience of our energy supply chain, and reinforce our long-term commitment to providing cleaner, more reliable energy solutions for our customers in the evolving energy landscape.”

With increasing global demand for cleaner fuels, especially across Asia and the Indian subcontinent, OQT gains a cost-effective, geopolitically neutral, and logistically efficient supply route from Amigo LNG. The West Coast of Mexico provides a direct maritime path to Asia, reducing shipping time and offering flexibility in supply chain operations.

Amigo LNG's facility – designed for a nameplate capacity of 7.8 million tpy – is being developed in close collaboration with the SEMAR's (Secretaría de la Marina) modernisation plan for the Port of Guaymas and is fully backed by the Government of Sonora, as a cornerstone project of Mexico's Plan Sonora gas strategy. The project will contribute to regional economic development, support Mexico's maritime goals, and serve as a gateway for clean energy access for Asia.

“We are proud to partner with OQT, a globally respected player in the energy sector,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance. “This agreement reinforces Amigo LNG's position as a new, reliable energy bridge from Mexico's West Coast to global markets and demonstrates the strength of Mexico's role in shaping the future of sustainable energy transition.”

The deal reflects the deepening cooperation between Latin America and the Gulf region in the energy sector and underscores the importance of long-term partnerships in ensuring resilient and sustainable energy futures.