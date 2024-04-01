Seibu Gas to increase capacity of Hibiki LNG terminal

Seibu Gas Co., Ltd has decided to issue a bid to increase the capacity of the Hibiki LNG terminal by increasing the number of LNG tanks. Based on the results of the auction, the copmany will decide whether or not to proceed with this investment by the end of this year.

Increasing the capacity of the Hibiki LNG Terminal will make it possible to contribute to a low-carbon society by meeting domestic natural gas demand against the backdrop of carbon neutrality, promote global business that utilises the Hibiki LNG Terminal, and ensure stable supply. This enables further improvement.

The group will continue to contribute to the realisation of further low carbonisation and decarbonisation in the Kyushu region, with a view to achieving carbon neutrality in 2050.