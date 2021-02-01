Niestern Sander celebrates LNG conversion milestone

Niestern Sander has achieved a new milestone in LNG conversion during a recent project involving the transport and placement of a new aft ship.

The Royal Niestern Sander shipyard recently installed a new aft ship on the passenger ship Münsterland. This completely newly designed and built aft ship contains dual fuel engines, an LNG storage tank, propulsion, all LNG installations, pipes, and other systems. In the coming period, the new aft ship will be welded to the existing ship.

Prior to the installation, the old aft ship was removed and transported on a pontoon to Groningen for recycling. With the same pontoon, the aft ship – built by the shipbuilding department of the yard – was transported from the inner-dike location to the dock location. On arrival at the dock, the new stern with modular trailers was driven from the pontoon into the dock and placed in position behind the Münsterland.