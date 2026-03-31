Golden Pass LNG announces first LNG production

Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has achieved first production of LNG from Train 1 at its Sabine Pass Terminal, marking a major milestone in the project’s journey to full operations.

This achievement reflects years of planning, engineering, permitting, construction, start-up activities, and community collaboration.

“Today, we began producing LNG at our terminal in Sabine Pass, marking the completion of a significant effort to construct, commission, and start up the first LNG train and the beginning of operating a world-class facility with an exceptional team,” said Alex Savva, President and CEO of Golden Pass. “This remarkable step was achieved through the unwavering dedication of our employees, commitment of our shareholders, and the strength of our partnerships.”

First LNG paves the way for Golden Pass LNG to deliver its first cargo, achieve sustained liquefaction operations, and meet its commercial and strategic objectives.

“I’m proud of our team and their tireless work to ensure we safely reached this milestone,” added Jeremy Horn, Vice President of Operations for Golden Pass. “We’re excited to go to work delivering Texas LNG to power the world.”

Golden Pass anticipates beginning to export LNG to global customers in 2Q26.