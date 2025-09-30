Cedar LNG provides project update

Cedar LNG has provided an update about recent developments, including preparation for construction of the transmission line in an approved alternate corridor and an upcoming application for amendments related to the operations phase.

Cedar LNG is preparing for the construction of its transmission line, which will deliver renewable power from the Minette Bay substation to the floating LNG (FLNG) during operations. Construction of the transmission line will take place in the Alternative Transmission Line Corridor, which was approved by the BC Environmental Assessment Office (EOA)-issued Amendment in April 2025. The alternative corridor offers several key benefits over the original corridor, including the protection of old forests and marbled murrelet nesting habitat, reduced effects on blue-listed ecological communities and wetlands, and shorter access road requirements. In preparation for construction, right-of-way clearing is set to begin in the coming days, with a number of activities planned over the coming months.

Cedar has identified two potential enhancements that are the basis of an amendment request to the BC EAO and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC). The first is to provide workforce accommodations aboard the FLNG during operations to ensure a specific number of trained individuals are aboard the vessel at all times, should there be an incident or emergency. As such, Cedar is requesting an amendment to house approximately 80 workers aboard the vessel, which represents less than 50% of the operational workforce.

Additionally, advancement of engineering design has identified the opportunity to increase the project’s permitted liquefaction capacity from the previously approved 400 million ft3/d of natural gas to 500 ft3/d. The cold winter and cool summer conditions experienced in the Kitimat area, in combination with a higher level of efficiency realised through the detailed design, could allow the project to increase throughput in the future. Higher capacity would not result in an increase in greenhouse gas emissions beyond those approved in the original regulatory certifications. Marine shipping activity would also remain within the 50 carriers per year previously assessed and approved.