Uniper produces first bio-LNG at Gate terminal

At the Gate terminal in Rotterdam, Uniper has become the first shipper to start using the bio-LNG production capacity to convert biomethane into bio-LNG.

“We are excited to be able to take another step towards a greener future. The decarbonisation of the market for marine and truck fuels will require the use of several low to zero-carbon fuels. Bio-LNG is among the most important ones. It will contribute to meeting the emission reduction targets of the International Maritime Organization for seagoing vessels including Uniper’s own LNG fleet. It is great that once again we are able to generate incremental value out of our Gate terminal asset,” said Carsten Poppinga, Chief Commercial Officer of Uniper.

The bio-LNG produced at the Gate terminal is certified under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) scheme. The underlying commodity is biogas produced in one of the EU member states, upgraded to biomethane to remove substances, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide, and fed into the Dutch natural gas grid. At the Gate exit point, the LNG terminal takes over the biomethane and liquefies it using the terminal’s existing infrastructure. The capacity of the liquefier is about 100 000 tpy and can be used by the existing shippers.