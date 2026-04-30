Lantern LNG selects Honeywell to drive Matagorda Bay facility

Lantern LNG Holding Company, LLC, a development company focused on building nearshore LNG liquefaction facilities on fixed platforms, has announced its intention to use Honeywell as the end-to-end LNG technology and automation solutions provider for its planned offshore LNG development located off the coast of Texas in Matagorda Bay.

Lantern LNG plans to use Honeywell’s full-service LNG technology portfolio, including natural gas pretreatment, advanced liquefaction and coil-wound heat exchangers, coupled with Honeywell’s automation and digital solutions. Honeywell’s end-to-end process technology and digital solutions can enable efficient overall process optimisation with single point accountability, and can integrate real-time data across assets, personnel, and processes to boost productivity, reduce risk, and drive growth through actionable insights.

“Honeywell’s end-to-end approach gives us certainty on design, execution, and long-term operations, which is critical for both bankability and performance,” said David Chung, CEO of Lantern LNG. “By bringing pretreatment, liquefaction, controls, and lifecycle support under one investment-grade provider, we are taking an important step in strengthening project certainty and investor confidence.”

Lantern LNG’s planned nearshore Matagorda Bay facility aims to produce approximately 12 million tpy of LNG in three trains of 4 million tpy.

“Honeywell is the only technology company with differentiated end-to-end process technologies combined with cutting-edge automation and software capabilities,” added Christina Andersen, President of Gas & LNG at Honeywell. “Our comprehensive, modular LNG solutions provide customers with a streamlined approach that covers the entire value chain, helping reduce project risk, complexity, and overall capital expense, helping strengthen global energy security.”

Lantern LNG currently expects final investment decision for Train 1 to occur in 2029, with commercial operations date anticipated in late 2031.