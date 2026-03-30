LNG Canada to commence new construction work at marine terminal

LNG Canada is starting construction work near its marine terminal consisting of wharf demolition, quay wall construction, and assessment of dredging work to enable safer and more efficient carrier movements now and in future.

Demolition is planned to begin in April and require approximately 10 months of onshore and offshore activities adjacent to the facility. During this period, increased vessel activity will occur within the LNG Canada marine terminal area. The company also anticipates an increase in vehicle traffic on Haisla Boulevard between LNG Canada and the Sandhill site to support waste removal. Throughout the demolition of the wharf, vibratory hammers will be used to extract the existing marine piles safely. Noise may be heard in Kitamaat Village and throughout the District of Kitimat during this activity. Construction crews will plan to cease activities before 10pm each evening.

Water impacted by construction activities and the disposal of waste materials (including soil, wood, and concrete) will be collected, and, where required, treated and discharged in accordance with the Waste Discharge Authorization permit issued by the BC Energy Regulator for marine construction activities. Marine water quality monitoring will be conducted during activities that may cause localised impacts, and underwater noise levels will be monitored during piling activities in accordance with the approved management plans under the LNG Canada environmental assessment certificate. In-water works are scheduled to commence on 15 April 2026 to avoid disturbance to oolichan and herring migration. Marine mammal observers will be stationed on site during in-water works. Exclusion zones will also be established in accordance with federal approval, and in-water works will stop if marine mammals enter these areas, to protect them from any noise-generating activities that exceed thresholds, though none are currently expected for demolition.