Bechtel greenlit for Sabine Pass liquefaction expansion

Bechtel has received limited notice to proceed (LNTP) from Cheniere for Train 7 at the Sabine Pass liquefaction (SPL) expansion project (Phase 1) in Southwest Louisiana, advancing one of the next major expansions of US LNG export capacity into the EPC phase. Full construction is expected to begin in early 2027.

The milestone marks the latest chapter in Bechtel’s nearly two-decade relationship with Cheniere at Sabine Pass and comes as rising global energy demand, increasing power needs, and heightened focus on energy security continue to drive investment in large scale LNG infrastructure.

Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel’s Energy business, shared: “The decision to move forward with Train 7 at Sabine Pass reflects something bigger than a single project – it signals the next phase of US energy infrastructure growth. As global energy demand rises and countries seek secure, reliable supply, LNG will continue to play an essential role in the energy mix for decades to come.

“Sabine Pass helped establish the US as a global LNG leader 10 years ago, and today’s milestone demonstrates how that leadership continues to evolve. Over the last decade, Bechtel and Cheniere have shown what is possible when world-class execution meets long-term vision – delivering complex infrastructure safely, predictably, and at scale.

“Train 7 represents the next chapter in a partnership that has helped reshape global energy markets. We are proud to continue supporting Cheniere as it expands the infrastructure needed to strengthen US energy leadership and help meet growing demand around the world.”