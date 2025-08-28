Commonwealth LNG authorises order for Baker Hughes refrigerant turbo compressors

Commonwealth LNG has authorised an order for six Baker Hughes refrigerant turbo compressors, essential components in the liquefaction process for Commonwealth’s 9.5 million tpy LNG export facility currently under development in Cameron, Louisiana. The refrigerant compressors will be powered by Baker Hughes LM9000 gas turbines, marking a major milestone in the project’s progress toward commercial operations.

Baker Hughes is a leading global provider of compressors to the LNG industry, integrating its cutting-edge technology into LNG trains. The LM9000 is Baker Hughes’ most efficient and powerful aeroderivative gas turbine driver in its class, delivering over 73 MW of power with efficiency of 44%, resulting in lower carbon intensity and contributing to an environmentally sensitive solution. Its compact package design allows for fast installation, easy inspection and condition-based maintenance, delivering high reliability and maintainability.

“We’re proud to partner with an advanced technology leader like Baker Hughes for this critical element of the project,” said Commonwealth President and CEO, Farhad Ahrabi. “The LM9000 technology aligns perfectly with our commitment to operational efficiency and environmental stewardship.”

“As we progress towards FID this year, this is yet another important mile-stone, in line with Commonwealth LNG’s ambitious goals to deliver responsibly sourced low-emission fuel to domestic and international markets for decades to come,” added Ben Dell, Managing Partner of Kimmeridge and Chairman of Caturus.

The order will be placed by Technip Energies, which Commonwealth recently announced will lead the EPC execution of its LNG facility. Technip Energies’ industry-leading experience implementing modular facilities furthers Commonwealth’s goal of reducing construction risk and confidently delivering on project objectives.

Commonwealth LNG and Caturus Energy (formerly Kimmeridge Texas Gas) comprise Caturus, the only independent, fully integrated natural gas and LNG export platform in the US. Kimmeridge, an asset manager focused on the energy sector, formed Caturus to deliver low-cost natural gas from wellhead-to-water and to meet burgeoning demand for responsibly produced LNG across global markets.