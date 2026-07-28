Baker Hughes secures technology order for Venture Global’s CP2 LNG expansion

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has announced a major order, booked in 2Q26, from Venture Global LNG to provide a comprehensive liquefaction solution for its CP2 LNG expansion project in Louisiana.

The award builds on the companies’ established master equipment supply agreement, and the scope includes six liquefaction blocks for a total of 12 liquefaction modules. Each block is based on two single mixed-refrigerant liquefaction modules and related compression trains featuring Baker Hughes' centrifugal compressor technology, as well as cold boxes, air coolers, and integrated control systems.

“Baker Hughes has been a trusted partner across our LNG developments, and we are pleased to extend this collaboration as we advance the next phase of CP2,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

“We are proud to continue providing the critical LNG technologies that enable Venture Global to deliver reliable, affordable and flexible energy needed to meet growing global demand,” said Baker Hughes Chairman and CEO, Lorenzo Simonelli. “Our continued collaboration reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to scaling modular LNG solutions that accelerate US supply and support global energy security.”