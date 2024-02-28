Daewoo E&C installs liquefaction plant core process at Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 site

Daewoo Engineering & Construction has completed the installation of a cryogenic heat exchanger (MCHE 1), a key core process that accounts for 70 – 80% of all LNG facilities, at NLNG Train 7 PJ in Nigeria.

Because it is most important to reduce the volume of natural gas by liquefying it to be suitable for marine transportation, the process of refining and liquefying natural gas through a cryogenic heat exchanger is classified as the most core process in the LNG value chain. Among them, the cryogenic heat exchanger that was installed this time is a cryogenic heat exchanger that applies Air Products' AP-C3MRTM technology, and is significant in that it is the world's largest capacity among cryogenic heat exchangers constructed using this technology to date.

Daewoo E&C's NLNG Train 7 site in Nigeria is an LNG liquefaction and auxiliary facilities project with a total contract value of KRW 2.1 trillion, and is considered the first company in Korea to participate as a prime contractor in the LNG liquefaction plant EPC field. By successfully completing the installation of a cryogenic heat ex-changer using a low-temperature cooling technology patent, the company will secure the largest single scale heat exchanger installation performance. In addition, through the successful completion of this project, Daewoo E&C will have EPC performance in all LNG fields and stand shoulder to shoulder with global EPC companies in the LNG plant field.

Daewoo Engineering & Construction Project Manager, Won-gil Lee, said: “I am proud that the project in which I participated as an EPC contractor, the first in Korea among LNG liquefaction plant sites, is progressing safely.”

“We installed a cryogenic heat exchanger that was transported from the US to Nigeria across the Atlantic Ocean. The successful completion of the project is the result of recognition of the excellent technology and experience accumulated over a long period of time based on Daewoo E&C’s abundant performance of the same construction type. We will do our best to lead the remaining construction to successful completion through thorough safety and quality management.”