Amigo LNG SA de CV, a subsidiary of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd, has entered into a long-term LNG supply agreement with E&H ENERGY SDN BHD of Malaysia.

Under the agreement, Amigo LNG will supply 3.6 million tpy of LNG to E&H for the Malaysian market over 20 years, beginning in 3Q27. This agreement marks a significant milestone for E&H in the evolution of Malaysia's gas market liberalisation, regulated by the Energy Commission of Malaysia. The future outlook of the Malaysian gas market is positive, driven by increasing demand for gas, particularly in the Malaysian power sector. Amigo LNG is a large scale 7.8 million tpy liquefaction and export facility, and the only project in the region with both FTA and non-FTA permits from the U.S. Department of Energy, valid until December 2027. The project is being developed in close co-operation with the State of Sonora and is located adjacent to the Port of Guaymas in Sonora, Mexico. Amigo LNG is a cornerstone of Sonora's strategy to position itself as a hub for near-shoring, maritime decarbonisation, and connectivity to Asian markets via Pacific shipping routes.

At the signing event in Kuala Lumpur, Dato' Wan Adlil , Executive Director of E&H, stated: “This agreement is timely and aligns with the country's direction towards gas market parity by 2027. E&H Energy aims to be a significant contributor in providing energy solutions to the country, particularly in the LNG and gas sectors in Peninsular Malaysia.”

“We are pleased to enter into this long-term agreement with E&H Energy. This partnership supports our strategy to focus on supplying the growing Southeast Asian LNG market and capitaliaes on the unique logistics solutions that Amigo provides, optimising shipping routes to the region,” said Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd.

The implementation of Amigo LNG underscores Mexico's national commitment to a sustainable future. One of the initiatives includes using biomethane produced locally from organic waste-based feedstock in Sonora, which will be processed and blended with imported US natural gas. This approach reduces the project's carbon footprint through waste reduction and promotes a closed-loop circular economy. As the first of its kind in the region, Amigo LNG effectively leverages the country's commitment to ESG principles.