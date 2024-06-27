Argent LNG selects Chart Industries’ liquefaction technology

Argent LNG, a leader in innovative energy solutions, has announced its strategic decision to select Chart Industries' mid scale modular liquefaction solution for its upcoming 20 million tpy LNG facility in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, the US. This move represents a significant departure from conventional large scale LNG facilities, challenging the industry's traditional operational paradigm.

Chart Industries' IPSMR® (Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant) process technology lies at the heart of this disruptive approach. IPSMR sets a new standard for efficiency and performance in liquefaction, surpassing conventional technologies and enabling Argent LNG to tailor its liquefaction systems precisely to site-specific conditions. This capability optimises the matching of gas turbine power with single cold box capacity, ensuring maximum operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Chart Industries,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO at Argent LNG. “Their mid scale modular model perfectly aligns with our vision for an agile and efficient LNG facility. IPSMR technology's performance will empower us to optimise operations and deliver a compelling, competitive solution to the market, which is scheduled to come online in 2029/2030.”

Advantages of Chart's mid scale modular solution with IPSMR Technology include:

Disruptive innovation: Challenges the prevailing belief that large-scale LNG facilities are the sole economically viable option.

Enhanced efficiency: IPSMR technology offers markedly superior efficiency compared to traditional solutions, ensuring optimal resource utilisation.

Flexibility and adaptability: Modular design allows for seamless customisation, accommodating diverse site conditions and gas turbine power specifications.

Cost optimisation: By fine-tuning system configuration, operational costs are minimised while maintaining high performance standards.

This strategic collaboration between Argent LNG and Chart Industries marks a pivotal moment in the LNG industry's evolution, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and sustainability. Together, they aim to redefine industry standards, delivering unparalleled value and efficiency to stakeholders worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with Argent LNG to provide our IPSMR technology, brazed aluminium heat exchangers, cold boxes, and air coolers,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Argent is strategically optimising a 20 million tpy LNG facility by moving entirely to modular resulting in a smaller footprint, higher efficiency, and less cost, therefore offering their customers the most efficient and effective solution.”

Chart has begun engineering work related to the project and anticipates booking an IPSMR technology and equipment order in 2025.