First modules arrive at Woodfibre LNG

The Woodfibre LNG project has reached a major construction milestone with the safe arrival of the first seven specialised LNG modules to site. The pipe rack modules, transported by heavy cargo vessel, are the first large scale modular components to arrive at the site for installation.

The pipe rack modules are fully completed structural steel frameworks that house and support piping carrying LNG from the facility’s liquefaction unit to the floating storage tanks and loading facility. From there, LNG will be loaded onto carriers for delivery to overseas markets.

“This is a huge milestone for the Woodfibre LNG project as it’s the start of our facility going vertical – where people will really start to see the facility take shape,” said Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG. “But it’s also bigger than that. These first modules are a significant step forward in diversifying Canada’s energy export market, providing global customers with responsibly produced energy and ensuring Canadians receive maximum benefit for their resources.”

The modules will now be offloaded at the Woodfibre LNG facility through the project’s newly completed Marine Offloading Facility, a purpose-built offload dock designed to handle the delivery of large modules throughout the construction phase. Following offloading, the modules will be moved into place and mounted on their permanent foundations.

A total of 19 modules will arrive to the Woodfibre LNG site throughout the rest of 2025 and into 2026, ranging in size from a 126 t pipe rack to an almost 11 000 t liquefaction unit that covers roughly the same amount of space as a football field.

“We are doing everything we can at Woodfibre LNG to bring our product to market as soon as possible. With modules arriving, we’ve hit a tremendously exciting and important phase where our site will change rapidly over the coming months. We’re focused on working safely and efficiently to move this project forward and complete the province’s first net-zero LNG export facility,” continued Schauerte.