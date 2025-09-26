Biogas Västra Skaraborg selects Nordsol technology for bio-LNG production

Nordsol, a technology leader in bio-LNG production, has announced the construction of its first installation in Sweden. The plant will be built in Vara and is owned by Biogas Västra Skaraborg AB, a company founded and owned by 113 farmers and local entrepreneurs.

Construction of the plant will begin in autumn 2025, with commissioning planned for 2026. Once operational, the facility will produce up to 70 GWh/y bio-LNG. The renewable fuel will be distributed by Redo Biosolutions AB, who will use it to decarbonise road transport in Sweden.

Biogas Västra Skaraborg AB collects both liquid and solid manure from farms across the municipalities of Grästorp, Essunga, and Vara. In total, the plant will process around 370 000 tpy of manure as feedstock for biogas production. This biogas will be upgraded and liquefied into bio-LNG with the support of two technology partners: Nordsol and EnviTec Biogas.

EnviTec Biogas will deliver its EnviThan upgrading technology to convert the raw biogas into biomethane. Nordsol’s Core technology will then take over, further purifying and liquefying the gas into bio-LNG. The systems will be tightly integrated to ensure low energy consumption, prevent methane slip, and allow for easy, reliable operation, all within a compact footprint. This setup is ideally suited for decentralised bio-LNG production, right at the source of the feedstock.

“Nordsol’s LBG technology stood out as the most robust solution with the best business case for our project,” said Tomas Carlmon, CEO of Biogas Västra Skaraborg AB. “Its low energy consumption, high reliability, and ability to deliver consistently cold LBG of -160°C are all critical to operating in the Swedish market. We’re excited to partner with Nordsol’s experts and bring this important facility to life together.”

“This project marks our first step into Sweden – a country with a strong vision for sustainable mobility,” added Léon van Bossum, CEO of Nordsol. “It’s a privilege to support Biogas Västra Skaraborg AB and its network of farmers in turning local waste streams into clean transport fuel. Our bio-LNG technology helps create real value from biogas; for climate, for transport, and for the local community. Bio-LNG is now!”