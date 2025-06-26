Chiyoda and McDermott agree terms for Golden Pass Trains 2 and 3

Chiyoda International Corp. and McDermott LLC, the construction JV partners for the Golden Pass LNG export project in Texas, the US, continue to progress work on the project.

McDermott and Chiyoda have continued co-operatives discussions with Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC and have signed a binding term sheet addressing the key components of an agreement for completion of Trains 2 and 3 od the project.

When combined with the amendment of the EPC contact for the completion of the full scope of Train 1, and when converted into approved contract amendment, this term sheet addresses the full scope and commercial terms for completion of the project.

McDermott, Chiyoda, and Golden Pass LNG Terminal LLC will continue engagements to finalise amendment to the contract and will disclose when such agreements have been concluded.