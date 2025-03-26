Elengy launches new bio-LNG offer

After carrying out the first tests with its customers, Elengy is launching a new offer: bio-LNG liquefaction by equivalence – a service for loading bio-LNG into tankers and micro LNG carriers – at its terminals in Fos-sur-Mer and Montoir-de-Bretagne, France.

European Regulation 2022/996, voted in 2022, made it possible to decide on the implementation of liquefaction by equivalence of European LNG terminals. The biomethane injected into the gas network can thus be transformed into bio-LNG by equivalence without volume limitation, thus optimising the existing infrastructure.

In November 2024, Elengy terminals obtained ISCC certification as a ‘liquefaction plant’. The International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) is a certification system that guarantees through regular audits throughout the biomethane supply chain that the strictest standards are met (sustainability of raw materials, traceability, calculation of carbon content).

As a result of the new European regulation and the obtaining of this certification, Elengy can now convert biomethane proof of sustainability (PoS) transmitted by the customer into bio-LNG standard operating procedures by performing equivalence liquefaction for loading of tankers and small scale LNG carriers.

The PoS, valid throughout Europe, carry information on the sustainability of inputs, processes, and carbon content. They are intended to become the main traceability tool for gaseous biofuels and to be demanded by customers.

In concrete terms, Elengy will receive proof of biomethane sustainability with the terminal as its destination, and will provide one or more proofs of bio-LNG sustainability up to the volumes loaded into tanks or micro LNG carriers.

When the conversion to bio-LNG is carried out, its customers will be able to use it for various uses such as the decarbonisation of heavy and maritime mobility or for the decarbonisation of industrial processes. These bio-LNG sustainability proofs will thus enable the customer to develop bio-LNG within the framework of all downstream mechanisms: ETS1 and tomorrow ETS2, IRICC, FuelEU Maritime, etc.