Cheniere celebrates 10 years of LNG exports

Cheniere Energy, Inc. has celebrated the 10th anniversary of its first export cargo of LNG.

On 24 February 2016, Cheniere loaded the Asia Vision with LNG produced at its Sabine Pass Liquefaction terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The Cheniere-chartered vessel departed the terminal at 7:25 p.m. local time, ushering in a new era for Cheniere, as well as for domestic and global energy markets, marking the first commercial LNG cargo exported from the US lower 48 states.

Today, Cheniere is the largest producer of LNG in the US and a global energy leader that is growing to help meet the world’s ever-increasing energy demand. The US has since emerged as the world’s top LNG supplier.

“A decade ago, we started something transformative – producing and exporting LNG at scale from the US Gulf Coast,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “10 years and nearly 5000 cargoes later, we continue to lead the way, and our commitment to safety, our people, customers and communities is stronger than ever.”

Cheniere has committed more than US$50 billion to build and expand its two Gulf Coast liquefaction terminals. These facilities today deliver a combined LNG production capacity of over 50 million tpy which is expected to grow to over 60 million tpy by late 2028, with line of sight to reach approximately 75 million tpy by 2030 and potentially over 100 million tpy by the mid-2030s.

Cheniere’s LNG has reached more than 40 markets worldwide, helping countries and customers drive progress and realise the benefits of US LNG by improving access to secure, reliable ,and affordable energy.

“I am immensely proud to lead the company that pioneered the modern era of US LNG exports, enabling abundant American energy to reach global markets while providing customers with unprecedented flexibility to manage their energy supplies,” Fusco added. “Our success is made possible by the unwavering commitment of our dedicated workforce across Louisiana and Texas as well as around the world, and the support of our customers, EPC provider Bechtel, regulatory agencies, financial stakeholders, and our community partners.

“We have accomplished so much in 10 years – and we are just getting started.”