Babcock’s LGE business selects Tunable as partner on gas analytics

After a rigorous qualification process, Babcock’s LGE business has officially selected Tunable as its partner for the precise quantification of boil-off gas composition – an important component of Babcock's ecoSMRT® LNG reliquefaction solution.

Babcock and Tunable have embarked on a collaborative journey, with Tunable already having commenced the delivery of its cutting-edge fuel gas analyser, the T1000, along with a custom-engineered gas sampling system for Babcock. The valuable data provided by Tunable's analyser seamlessly integrates with Babcock's ecoSMRT solution, empowering Babcock's customers in the transport and storage of liquefied gases to optimise power consumption and support the reduction of their carbon dioxide emissions. This agreement encompasses the supply of gas analyser systems for ecoSMRT. In addition, Tunable will provide solutions for the monitoring of new low and zero-carbon gas transport solutions including ammonia and carbon capture.

Neale Campbell, Managing Director of Babcock’s LGE business, said: “We are looking forward to working with Tunable to help support our customers to meet cur-rent and upcoming environmental regulations.”

Kristian Hovet, Tunable, added: “Babcock's recognition and qualification of our innovative technology marks a significant milestone for our company. Working with Babcock to assist customers in meeting current and upcoming demand is an honour, and we eagerly anticipate the journey ahead together with Babcock.”