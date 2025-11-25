NextDecade initiates Rio Grande Train 6 pre-filing process with FERC
NextDecade Corporation has initiated the pre-filing process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for expansion at Rio Grande LNG that includes a sixth liquefaction train (Train 6) and an additional marine berth. The company expects to file a full application for this expansion with FERC in 2026.
“With five trains now under construction at Rio Grande LNG and space at the site to potentially double capacity, we are intently focused on the next phase of growth for NextDecade, and today we have advanced the permitting process for our expansion capacity by initiating a pre-filing with FERC for Train 6,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to working with FERC and other agencies throughout the Train 6 permitting process, as we expand our liquefaction capacity to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and lower-carbon energy to the world.”
