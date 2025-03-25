Government of Canada announces support for Cedar LNG

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, has announced a contribution agreement under the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) of up to US$200 million for the Cedar LNG project.

Cedar LNG welcomes the government of Canada’s support, which is a key component to advancing an innovative and sustainable project that will result in one of the lowest emitting LNG facilities in the world.

“Cedar LNG is a reality today in part because of the incredible support we have received from the government of Canada through the SIF,” said Chief Councillor, Crystal Smith. “Haisla values of sustainability and environmental protection are core to how Cedar LNG has been designed, and will result in one of the most innovative LNG facilities in North America, with one of the lowest carbon footprints in the world. Together with our partner Pembina, we are proud to be changing the face of the Canadian energy sector, in a manner that elevates Indigenous values of environmental and cultural protection.”

“Cedar LNG is a powerful example of how industry, Indigenous nations, and governments can work together to deliver much-needed Canadian energy to the world. Together with our partner, the Haisla Nation – and with strong support from the Government of Canada – Cedar LNG will bring industry-leading, low-carbon, cost-competitive Canadian LNG to overseas markets, contributing to global energy security, creating jobs and economic growth, all while upholding the highest standards of social and environmental responsibility,” added Scott Burrows, Pembina’s President and CEO.

Cedar LNG made a positive final investment decision (FID) in June 2024, making Canada’s first Indigenous majority-owned LNG facility a reality.

Since FID, marine terminal and pipeline right-of-way clearing was initiated and is near completion. Marine terminal and pipeline construction is anticipated to commence in 2Q25, with peak construction expected in 2026. The development of the innovative floating LNG is underway in Korea.

The project’s anticipated in-service date is expected in late 2028.