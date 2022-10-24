Titan to build the world’s largest biomethane liquefaction plant

Titan, an independent supplier of low and zero-carbon fuels, has announced its LBM production project for 200 000 tpy of liquefied biomethane (LBM). Titan will build and operate the LBM plant at its strategic location in the Port of Amsterdam allowing supply to ships and trucks. Important milestones for the project are the two recent contract signings with biogas producer BioValue for the exclusive off-take of all on-site produced biogas, and with Linde Engineering to perform the basic engineering.

BioValue, one of the largest biogas suppliers in the Netherlands, will supply a significant part of the biogas required for the total LBM production. For this, BioValue will construct a new biogas plant, adjacent to the LBM plant. The remaining biogas will be sourced from other production installations throughout Europe that are connected to the existing gas grid. This hybrid sourcing setup enables the scale required for impactful decarbonisation of the marine industry. Titan has selected Linde Engineering to perform the engineering based on Linde’s proprietary liquefaction technology.

The bulk of the LBM volumes produced by the plant will be supplied to the LBM-powered vessels of Titan’s launching customer. For the remaining volumes truck refuelling stations and industrial customers are also within scope. The LBM will substitute fossil fuels, avoiding approximately 1 million tpy of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) equivalent emissions, equal to the annual emissions of about 25% of all diesel cars in the Netherlands. The project aligns well with EU regulations such as proposed in the Fit-For-55 package and the recently published RePowerEU plans. The plant will be located adjacent to Titan’s berth in the Port of Amsterdam, from whom the land will be leased. The first LBM production is expected in 2025.

Producing LBM in the most sustainable way is a key project target and has been integrated throughout the plant’s design. Importantly, the project will only source biogas from sustainable feedstocks that are compliant with the latest EU Renewable Energy Directive, and are International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified. Other sustainable integrations in the plant include the capturing and utilisation of the biogenic CO 2 side stream, and the hydrogen-ready design. This enables future production of e-methane where the biogenic CO 2 is combined with green hydrogen. For this, a connection to the hydrogen backbone planned in the Port of Amsterdam is envisaged.

Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan, commented: “Titan is committed to decarbonise shipping by supplying LBM and any other renewable fuels such as hydrogen-derived methane, also known as E-LNG. Strategic value chain collaborations are paramount to ramping up alternative fuel production to the scale required for shipping. We are proud of the joint efforts with BioValue and look forward to a long-lasting partnership.”

Ids Schaap, CEO at BioValue, continued: “BioValue is a pioneering biogas producer with six production sites in the Netherlands. With our engagement in this exciting LBM project, we are able to climb the circularity ladder to on-site production of advanced biofuels.”

Roon van Maanen, Director Energy & Circular Industry at Port of Amsterdam, concluded: “Having the energy transition, circular economy and clean shipping at the core of our sustainability strategy, Port of Amsterdam welcomes the novel renewable fuel plant with full support. We want to reduce emissions in our port area and lead the way in the transition to a sustainable society. This plant, with its hydrogen-ready design, is a perfect example that fits seamlessly with our long-term strategy for the port.’’