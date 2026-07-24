Stabilis Solutions receives LOR from U.S. Coast Guard

Stabilis Solutions has received its letter of recommendation (LOR) from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) following their formal review of the proposed Stabilis Galveston LNG facility and associated waterfront LNG loading, marine transportation, and LNG bunkering operations in the Port of Galveston.

The endorsement of this project from the USCG Captain of the Port to the Port of Galveston and the Galveston Fire Marshal comes after a rigorous safety and security review process. This included a comprehensive evaluation of the potential risks, including navigation hazards, vessel traffic density impacts, emergency response capabilities, maritime security threats, and application of appropriate mitigation measures.

The proposed Stabilis Galveston LNG facility is anticipated to be in production by 3Q28, complete with the delivery of the first newbuild, dedicated Jones Act-compliant LNG bunker barge in the Galveston/Houston area.