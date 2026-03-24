Texas LNG selects Kiewit Offshore Services for module fabrication

Texas LNG Brownsville LLC, the LNG export terminal being developed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, by Glenfarne Group, LLC, has announced that, upon notice to proceed, Kiewit Offshore Services (KOS) will be the entity to fabricate the project’s liquefaction, pretreatment, and pipe rack modules. This module fabrication work represents a significant investment in skilled US and Texas labour and helps manage project costs and risks due to the advantageous in-state location of the KOS facility for the Texas LNG site.

This announcement follows the execution of the EPC agreement for Texas LNG between Glenfarne and Kiewit Energy Group earlier in March 2026.

Brendan Duval, Glenfarne CEO and Founder, said: “Derisking module supply via US fabrication avoids tariffs, geopolitical risks, heavy-lift shipping, Panama Canal transit, and helps ensure quality control. We had the option to go offshore, but this decision is an investment in predictability and quality. We are giving back to the state that has supported this project so much and are proud to have Texas and US craft labor fabricate our modules. It’s only fitting that Texas LNG has its modules fabricated in Texas.”

Oliver Wood, Texas LNG Project Director, added: “Glenfarne is focused on promoting US jobs and manufacturing to construct our US LNG facilities whenever it is economically feasible. The decision to select Kiewit’s yard for Texas LNG’s liquefaction modules was easy particularly with the facility’s proven success and experience constructing and fabricating complex structures for other vital energy infrastructure projects.”

Kiewit is proud to be selected by Glenfarne to construct and fabricate Texas LNG’s modules at our Ingleside, Texas, yard,” commented Eric Gutierrez, Executive Vice President, Oil, Gas and Chemical, for Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “This work will be delivered by our experienced, highly skilled workforce in Texas who have a strong track record of safely delivering projects and fabrication services for our clients. We are excited that this project is a strategic investment in Texas skilled labour and US manufacturing to support hundreds of jobs in the South Texas region.

Glenfarne and Kiewit recently completed the execution of the EPC contract for Texas LNG following 14 months of pre-FID engineering work. Texas LNG remains on schedule for 2Q26 final investment decision.