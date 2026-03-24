DOE awards Sempra additional time for ECA exports

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, has signed an amendment order granting additional time to commence exports of US-sourced natural gas as LNG from Sempra Energy’s Energía Costa Azul (ECA) mid scale project that is currently under construction in Baja California, Mexico. The order grants ECA Liquefaction, S. de R.L. de C.V. approximately six additional months to commence exports of US-sourced natural gas as LNG to non-free trade agreement (FTA) countries. Construction at the ECA mid scale project is nearly complete and ECA expects to commence exports in the near future.

The ECA project began construction in 2020 and, once completed and operational, will be able to export up to 0.44 billion ft3/d of natural gas as LNG. A second phase of the project is authorised to export up to 1.74 billion ft3/d and is pending a final investment decision.

“I am pleased that the Department of Energy can take this action to provide this project the time it needs to complete construction and get US-sourced LNG on the water, particularly given its strategic location on the West Coast of North America,” said Kyle Haustveit, Assistant Secretary of the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office.