Honeywell and Argent LNG collaborate to support the development of facility in Louisiana

Honeywell and Argent LNG have signed an agreement to assess the use of Honeywell’s pretreatment solutions at a new LNG export terminal to be constructed in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. The collaboration aims to enhance energy security around the globe and support the US’ position as a leader in the LNG industry.

Honeywell’s LNG pretreatment solutions help remove contaminants from natural gas, enabling facility operators to enhance production and operational efficiency. When used together, Honeywell’s modular mercury removal unit (MRU), ccid das removal unit (AGRU), and SeparSIV® unit can remove mercury, carbon dioxide, sulfur, water, and heavy hydrocarbons to applicable LNG specifications.

Additionally, Honeywell UOP SeparSIV can be used with varying feed compositions and can save operators up to 50% of lifecycle cost vs traditional removal processes.

“Argent LNG is committed to delivering clean, secure, and cost-effective energy worldwide. In order to do so, we need to leverage innovative technology and effective pretreatment solutions,” said Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG. “Honeywell’s proven technology has the potential to help us transform the US LNG sector and help deliver the LNG the world needs.”

The global demand for LNG is expected to increase by 60% by 2040 according to the Shell LNG Outlook 2025. In response to this demand, Argent LNG’s planned Port Fourchon facility aims to produce 12 million tpy of LNG, with the potential expansion up to 25 million tpy, which would make it one of the largest LNG export terminals in the world. Once operational, Argent LNG plans to export fuel to regions around the world, including Asia, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

“Honeywell’s innovative LNG technologies will play a pivotal role in addressing energy security by enabling the large scale production of LNG in countries around the world, including the US,” added Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell UOP. “Honeywell’s LNG portfolio includes end-to-end solutions that can be customised and adapted based on the needs of our customers.”