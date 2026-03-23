John Crane delivers water savings for LNG export facility

John Crane, a global leader in rotating equipment solutions and part of Smiths Group plc, has enabled a 99.8% reduction in water consumption at a leading LNG export facility in Louisiana, the US, through the deployment of its advanced Type SB2 USP dual-cartridge seal. The project demonstrates the significant sustainability gains achievable through modern mechanical seal design and resource-efficient engineering.

By supplying the Type SB2 USP seals to support high-temperature hot well pump operations, John Crane enabled the facility to reduce daily water usage from approximately 2000 gal. to just 3 – 4 gal. This dramatic reduction delivers both immediate cost savings and long-term efficiency benefits for the operator.

Previously, the pumps relied on conventional mechanical seals with an API Plan 32 demineralised water flush, which required a continuous supply of treated water to cool and lubricate the seal faces. This approach was effective but water-intensive, driving up operational costs, especially at the high process temperatures involved. In contrast, the Type SB2 USP seals are engineered to operate reliably between 180°C – 200°C with minimal water use.

John Crane’s Type SB2 USP seal leverages proprietary non-contacting upstream pumping technology, using buffer fluid to cool and lubricate the seal faces. This innovation minimises the need for external water flushes while maintaining stable performance under demanding conditions. The solution was delivered and installed within eight weeks, with no implementation challenges reported, enabling the operator to achieve immediate, measurable water savings.

Since installation, the facility has maintained stable seal performance while significantly reducing reliance on demineralised water. The success of the implementation has left the operator to consider wider adoption of the Type SB2 USP seal across its facilities as part of a broader sustainability and operational optimisation programme.

“This project shows what is possible when advanced sealing technology is applied to high-temperature, high-demand processes,” said Mike Eason, Chief Technology Officer, John Crane. “Achieving a 99.8% reduction in water consumption is a powerful example of how engineering innovation can support both operational efficiency and responsible resource management.”