Hanwha Ocean advances Newfoundland LNG project

Hanwha Ocean has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Fermeuse Energy to jointly advance the Newfoundland and Labrador LNG development project in Canada. This collaboration underscores Hanwha's long-term industrial commitment to Canada, aligned with its participation in the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and Canada's Arctic and multi-ocean strategic priorities.

This partnership establishes Hanwha Ocean as a long-term strategic partner to Fermeuse Energy, supporting the project's development, engineering, financing, shipbuilding, and LNG logistics across the full LNG value chain. The agreement reflects a shared vision to deliver a reliable and sustainable LNG supply that enhances energy security and contributes to the global energy transition.

Under the terms of the MoU, Hanwha Ocean will contribute its integrated global capabilities to the project, including conceptual studies and pre-FEED engineering. This approach is consistent with Hanwha's CPSP framework, which emphasises end-to-end delivery of capabilities spanning design, construction, financing, and long-term sustainment.

The partnership framework also provides for the establishment of structured governance and joint execution planning, ensuring that Hanwha's participation enables not only technical progress, but also commercialisation and long-term operational success.

The collaboration is also aligned with Hanwha's broader participation in Canada's defence and industrial landscape. Hanwha Ocean is actively engaged in the CPSP, supporting Canada's Arctic and multi-ocean defence strategy. Hanwha's submarine offering for CPSP is structured to meet Canadian requirements while ensuring local sustainment, training, and supply chain development in Canada. By linking its LNG-sector co-operation with the CPSP Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) framework, Hanwha is positioning this partnership as part of a wider, long-term contribution to Canada's sovereign industrial base.

“Hanwha is approaching Fermeuse Energy not merely as a service provider, but as a trusted partner committed to supporting the project from concept through execution and commercialisation,” said Sung-chul Eo, President of Hanwha Ocean’s Naval Ship Division. “By leveraging the combined capabilities of Hanwha Ocean and the broader Hanwha Group portfolio, together with the sup-port of the Korean government, we will contribute meaningfully to the successful realisation of Newfoundland and Labrador's LNG potential.”

Swapan Kataria, CEO of Fermeuse Energy, welcomed the partnership, noting that Hanwha's integrated energy and maritime capabilities provide a strong foundation for advancing the project. The company added that the MoU marks an important step in establishing global co-operation and ensuring that the Newfoundland LNG project progresses with both technical excellence and commercial viability. He further affirmed his support for Hanwha's submarine bid, as well as Prime Minister Carney's vision to build a stronger and self-reliant Canada.