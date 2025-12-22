Energy Transfer announces suspension of development of Lake Charles LNG
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Energy Transfer LP is suspending development of the Lake Charles LNG project in order to focus on allocating capital to its significant backlog of natural gas pipeline infrastructure projects that Energy Transfer believes provides superior risk/return profiles.
Energy Transfer management has determined that its continued development of the project is not warranted by Energy Transfer but remains open to discussions with third parties who may have an interest in developing the project.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquefaction/22122025/energy-transfer-announces-suspension-of-development-of-lake-charles-lng/
You might also like
Equinor provides status update for Snøhvit Future project
Equinor has released updated estimates for progress and costs for the Snøhvit Future project.