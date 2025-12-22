 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Liquefaction
  3. 22 Dec 25
  4. Energy Transfer announces suspension of development of Lake Charles LNG

Energy Transfer announces suspension of development of Lake Charles LNG

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Energy Transfer LP is suspending development of the Lake Charles LNG project in order to focus on allocating capital to its significant backlog of natural gas pipeline infrastructure projects that Energy Transfer believes provides superior risk/return profiles.

Energy Transfer management has determined that its continued development of the project is not warranted by Energy Transfer but remains open to discussions with third parties who may have an interest in developing the project.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquefaction/22122025/energy-transfer-announces-suspension-of-development-of-lake-charles-lng/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG project news US LNG news Natural gas news