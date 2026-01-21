Argent LNG and Tecnimont sign strategic term sheet

Argent LNG, LLC and Tecnimont S.p.A., the engineering and construction arm of MAIRE Group, have announced the execution of a term sheet marking TECNIMONT’s strategic entry into the global LNG market. The term sheet lays the foundation for TECNIMONT’s participation in the development of the Argent LNG export facility project located in Port Fourchon, Louisiana – one of the most strategically hurricane-resilient energy hubs in the US.

The term sheet reflects a shared intent to align engineering execution and development discipline as the project advances through FEED, regulatory permitting with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and toward final investment decision (FID). The framework is intended to strengthen project governance, enhance technical rigour, and support a capital-efficient development pathway aligned with the expectations of regulators, lenders, and global LNG customers.

The Argent LNG and TECNIMONT modular platform is designed to be fully replicable, scalable, and financeable, enabling rapid and predictable responses to global LNG demand. Every module has been optimised for constructibility, transportability, and integration with proven original equipment manufacturers (OEM) technologies.

Under the framework established by the term sheet, Argent LNG and Tecnimont intend to further integrate engineering definition, constructibility analysis, and execution planning at an early stage of development. Tecnimont’s proposed participation reflects confidence in Argent LNG’s modular design strategy, regulatory approach, and execution framework, as well as the project’s strategic location and long-term relevance to global energy markets.

“This term sheet represents a meaningful alignment between capital, engineering, and execution,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman of Argent LNG. “Engaging a Tier-1 global engineering organisation at this stage underscores the seriousness, discipline, and long-term vision behind the Argent LNG platform. Our objective is to deliver a project that meets the highest standards of technical excellence, regulatory credibility, and capital efficiency.”

“Our collaboration with Argent LNG is grounded in a shared focus on execution quality, technical rigour, and disciplined project development,” added Alessandro Bernini, CEO of MAIRE. “The term sheet establishes a framework to further align our interests as the project progresses through its next phases. We are extremely proud and excited to start this innovative project. This collaboration with Argent LNG not only strengthens our presence in the US, but also opens to a new market for the group, thanks to TECNIMONT’s recognised capabilities in the modularised approach and its flexibility to adapt to new challenging opportunities.”