Honeywell helps power Mozambique's natural gas future with advanced LNG technology

Honeywell is set to deliver technology for purifying natural gas prior to its liquefaction in a significant step for Mozambique's energy sector. This technology is expected to play a key role in the Rovuma LNG project located on the Afungi peninsula in the municipality of Palma.

The Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV) is set to address the rising global demand for natural gas and improve energy accessibility for millions in the area. This joint venture, which includes ExxonMobil, Eni S.p.A., and the China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC), intends to implement Honeywell UOP’s temperature swing adsorption-based SeparSIVTM heavy hydrocarbon removal unit and MolSIVTM unit for removing water and carbon dioxide.

This solvent-free LNG pretreatment process uses an adsorption-based system to remove water, carbon dioxide, mercury, and heavy hydrocarbons, ensuring minimal pressure loss. These units work together bring the LNG to the required specifications.

“Our technology is crucial for enhancing the quality of natural gas, ensuring that it meets strict industry standards,” said Rajesh Gattupalli, President of Honeywell UOP. “This not only helps in maximising production efficiency but also aligns with the industry push for cleaner energy solutions.”

“The integration of Honeywell's proven technologies into our design demonstrates our commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility,” added Arne Gibbs, ExxonMobil Mozambique’s General Manager. “Together, we are helping pave the way for a cleaner energy future in Mozambique.”

ExxonMobil expects the Rovuma LNG facility to produce 18 million tpy of LNG, using 12 modular LNG liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 1.5 million tpy. To process the feed gas upstream of liquefaction trains, the design will utilise two parallel pretreatment trains of 9 million tpy each.