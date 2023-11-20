Seatrium delivers second floating liquefaction vessel conversion for Golar LNG

Seatrium Oil & Gas (Americas) Limited (a member of Seatrium Group) has delivered the world’s second converted floating liquefaction Vessel (FLNGV) to Gimi MS Corporation, a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

The Gimi FLNG will be stationed at a nearshore hub located on the Mauritania and Senegal maritime border, and is expected to begin production next year as part of the first phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project.

Gimi was converted from a 1975-built Moss LNG carrier with a storage capacity of 125 000 m3. It is designed for 20 years of operations on site without dry docking, with a liquefaction capacity of 2.7 million tpy and contracted to operate near shore in 30 m of water depth.

Chris Ong, CEO of Seatrium, said: “We are delighted to deliver the world's second FLNGV conversion in partnership with Golar LNG. Gimi is a testament to the strong track record of the projects we have delivered to Golar over the years, and reflects their confidence in Seatrium as a partner in the development and conversion of high-quality, sustainable and robust production units. Leveraging our deep engineering expertise in complex offshore conversion projects, as well as our capabilities in executing LNG-related EPC projects, we offer innovative and reliable floating liquefaction solutions to meet the growing midstream needs of the LNG industry.”

The conversion of Gimi is part of a broader suite of solutions developed by Seatrium to address the industry’s focus on energy transition, with LNG widely regarded as a transition fuel. The group’s proprietary FLNG conversion solutions are quick-to-market and reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 33% on average as compared to a newbuilt option. Seatrium previously delivered Gimi’s predecessor, Hilli in 2017, which is currently operating with a 100% uptime in Cameroon, Central Africa.

Karl Fredrik Staubo, CEO of Golar LNG, added: “Golar is pleased to complete conversion of the FLNG Gimi and set sail for Gimi’s 20-year operation for BP and Kosmos offshore Mauritania/Senegal. We would like to thank Seatrium, Black & Veatch, and other suppliers for another successful FLNG delivery. With Gimi soon on-site for start-up of operations, Golar will double its operating fleet of FLNGs and bring total installed liquefaction capacity of up to 5.1 million tpy. As the leading independent owner and operator of FLNG units globally, we are committed to enable monetisation of attractive proven gas fields through our market leading operational track record, attractive CAPEX/tonne of liquefaction capacity which is amongst the industry’s most efficient emissions/tonne produced LNG.”