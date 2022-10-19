Wärtsilä supplies a biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for new biogas plant

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for a new biogas plant in Sweden. The plant will be used to reduce carbon emissions from transport, and to speed the transition to cleaner energy. The order was placed by the energy company St1 and will be located at the Borås Energi och Miljö facility at Sobacken, near the city of Borås in Sweden. The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in September 2022.

The plant will take biogas from municipal waste and wastewater treatment plants, and upgrade it into usable bioLNG. It will be the first installation of its kind capable of producing both bioLNG and biomethane simultaneously.

“St1 is committed to enhancing the production of sustainable energy, and biogas will play an increasingly important role in this. We already operate Wärtsilä’s biogas upgrading in Sweden and are happy to continue co-operation with the new liquefaction project,” said Matti Oksanen, Director of St1’s Gas Business.

“Wärtsilä continues to lead the field in the transition to carbon-neutral energy solutions. Our depth of experience and expertise in biogas upgrading technologies is unmatched in the industry, and our mixed refrigerant technology is extremely reliable whilst offering the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas. We are proud to have once again been selected by St1 since it represents a clear endorsement of customer satisfaction,” commented Rolf Håkansson, Sales, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, Biogas Solutions.

When operational, the plant will be capable of producing 10 tpd of bioLNG. In addition to the equipment, Wärtsilä will also support the facility with a spare parts package and a service agreement.

The project has been granted support from Klimatklivet, a Swedish investment programme aimed at projects that reduce climate impact.