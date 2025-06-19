Renergen’s Phase 2 EPC contractor awarded preferred bidder status

Renergen has announced that preferred bidder status has been awarded to He4u consortium for the design, procurement, delivery, construction, and commissioning for Phase 2 of the Tetra4 LNG and helium liquefaction project, comprising of Chart Industries Inc, Wilson Bayly Holmes – Ovcon Ltd, and Aurex Constructors. The appointment of an acceptable EPC contractor in Phase 2 was one of the two remaining conditions for the DFC Phase 2 loan.

The award is a key milestone in the project’s progress. The award confirms that Chart Industries’ Helium liquefier and LNG liquefaction technologies have been selected as Tetra4’s preferred technical solution for the implementation of Phase 2 of the Virginia gas project. In addition, the award includes multiple local construction and fabrication partners, such as Aurex and WBHO, that are well-versed in executing large projects in South Africa.

“Chart Industries is pleased to have been selected by Renergen as technology partner for Tetra4's Helium and LNG liquefaction requirements. We look forward to providing our world-class technologies and engineering solutions at scale to Tetra4 as the company moves toward implementation of the next phase of the Virginia gas project,” said Jillian Evanko, CEO of Chart Industries Inc.

“We are excited to have such an experienced and technically strong team exe-cuting our Phase 2 project on a turnkey basis, and we have every confidence that the skillset they bring to the table and when combined with Worley who will be responsible to manage and oversee the contractors in official capacity as owners engineer, reduces the execution risk tremendously on Phase 2. This represents another major milestone, and one of very few remaining towards commencement of construction of Phase 2,” added Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen.