Galileo Technologies announces project with Saint John LNG

Galileo Technologies has announced a significant project with Saint John LNG, a fully-owned subsidiary of Repsol. This project aims to address the challenge of boil-off gas (BOG), a part of normal operations in the LNG industry. Traditionally, BOG is compressed and sent back to the pipeline. Through the installation of Galileo Technologies' reliquefaction solution, Saint John LNG will be able to recover and store this resource to serve the market, especially during times of high demand.

The agreement encompasses the design, fabrication, and installation of eight BOG compressors, 15 CryoboxTM units, and associated utility packages, which will be provided from Galileo’s manufacturing centre in Middlesex, New Jersey, and marks an important milestone in the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The impact of this project is substantial, with the potential to reliquefy approximately 10 million ft3/d of natural gas, equivalent to 120 000 gal. of LNG. By implementing advanced compression and reliquefaction technologies, the new technology will enhance operational efficiency and improve service to local customers.

“This project represents a significant investment in the future of our operations,” said Courtney Jones, General Manager at Saint John LNG. “By optimising our processes and harnessing innovative technologies, we are poised to deliver greater value to our customers while advancing our sustainability objectives.”

Ty Webb, Galileo North America’s Senior Vice President, stated: “We are very proud that we have been selected to support Saint John LNG in their significant project venture. Our experienced team of LNG and project professionals will utilise their extensive experience and our innovative solutions to ensure a successful project for all parties. This award will add to Galileo’s depth of recent projects the company has participated in North America, utilising a variety of natural gas sources ranging from traditional pipelines to livestock waste digesters to landfills, and now from LNG storage vessel BOG. This award continues to show our abilities across many industries and allows us to bring value to our customers.”