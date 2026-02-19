Indonesia inaugurates first modular micro LNG plant

Indonesia has inaugurated its first modular micro LNG plant, a landmark project developed by PT Likuid Nusantara Gas (PT LNG) utilising Galileo Technologies' CryoboxTM technology.

The new facility allows for the distribution of natural gas to remote areas without the need for traditional pipeline infrastructure. Equipped with three Cryobox units, the plant processes approximately 2.47 million ft3/d (70 000 m3) of natural gas, producing over 40 tpd of LNG.

For Indonesia, an archipelago comprising more than 15 000 islands, traditional gas pipeline infrastructure is often limited or economically unviable. Galileo’s technology provides a flexible solution by liquefying natural gas directly at the wellhead.

The system is based on a disruptive concept: reducing natural gas volume by 600 times through liquefaction. This enables the creation of a Virtual PipelineTM, transporting energy via ISO tanks to the island of Bali to replace heavier, more expensive, and polluting fuels.

The success of the Pasuruan plant has led to a new agreement for Galileo Technologies for a second, larger scale liquefaction plant on the island of Kalimantan. This new facility will have a processing capacity exceeding 6 million ft3/d (170 000 m3) of gas, scheduled to be operational by 1Q27.