Venture Global files FERC application for Plaquemines expansion project

Venture Global, Inc. has filed its application for the permitting and approval of the Plaquemines LNG brownfield expansion project with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). In addition, Venture Global has filed with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the export authorisations associated with this expansion.

The Plaquemines expansion was announced earlier in 2025 with U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright, U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum, and Louisiana Governor, Jeff Landry.

Venture Global has since increased the expected output from this project by nearly 40% from the previously announced plans due to the continued optimisation of its liquefaction trains and strong market demand. This bolt-on expansion will be built incrementally in three phases and consist of 32 modular liquefaction trains, adding in total over 30 million tpy in peak production capacity. This will bring the total peak production capacity across the entire Plaquemines complex to over 58 million tpy. As previously stated, the commercial operations timelines for Phase I and Phase II remain unchanged.

“Venture Global is pleased to announce the formal launch of the permitting process for the Plaquemines Expansion Project. Incrementally expanding Plaquemines is a logical and economically efficient opportunity to build on our strong existing infrastructure,” said Venture Global CEO, Mike Sabel. “This strategic step provides Venture Global with the optionality to develop a scalable project that can efficiently meet market needs as they evolve. Our decision to significantly increase the project’s permitted capacity reflects the strong market demand we continue to see and this expansion will play a vital role in meeting that demand.”