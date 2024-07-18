ADCC pipeline begins commercial service

The ADCC pipeline entered commercial service on 1 July 2024, and is capable of providing approximately 1.7 billion ft3/d of natural gas transportation capacity to the Cheniere Corpus Christi liquefaction facility from markets on Whistler Pipeline's Agua Dulce Header in South Texas. The receipt points in Agua Dulce provide Cheniere direct access to Permian and Eagle Ford volumes in addition to volumes sourced along the Gulf Coast.

The ADCC pipeline further enhances the natural gas infrastructure in Texas and creates an additional demand point for Permian gas. This infrastructure is expected to help reduce flared volumes in the Permian Basin and further support US LNG exports to global markets.

The ADCC pipeline is a joint venture owned 70% by Whistler Pipeline LLC, which is a joint venture between WhiteWater (50.6%), MPLX LP (30.4%), and Enbridge (19%), and 30% by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.