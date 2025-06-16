Venture Global CP2 LNG terminal progresses to construction start

Worley Ltd has provided a progress update on its reimbursable EPC contract with Venture Global for its CP2 project – a major LNG export facility in Louisiana, the US. Under a limited notice to proceed, Worley has been providing EPC planning services.

Venture Global has initiated full mobilisation and started site work for Phase 1 of CP2 earlier in June with contractors and Worley personnel now mobilised to site.

Progress on CP2 had been delayed pending approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). This approval, originally provided in June 2024, was reinstated in May 2025.

Worley has now largely completed engineering for Phase 1 and has commenced providing engineering services for Phase 2. Venture Global has separately announced that full mobilisation to site is now underway. Upon reaching final investment decision (FID), Worley will then continue to complete the project under a full notice to proceed.

Worley expects to commence the major part of its in-scope construction activities subject to completion of initial on-site civil works, planned for the end of FY26. Venture Global is targeting first LNG exports in 3Q27.

“We value our partnership with Venture Global on the CP2 LNG project. The project underscores Worley’s commitment to delivering complex energy infrastructure projects that support global energy security. This is one of the most significant LNG projects underway globally and we’re proud to contribute our extensive experience in LNG and our global integrated delivery capabilities,” said Chris Ashton, CEO at Worley.

The work is being led by Worley’s Houston and Reading offices and supported by Worley’s GID team. Worley categorises this work as transitional work.