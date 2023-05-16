Wärtsilä awarded reliquefacton retrofit contract

Wärtsilä will supply the reliquefaction system for a retrofit project on an LNG carrier vessel converted to operate as a FSU. The vessel, the Energos Grand, is owned by US-based operator Energos Infrastructure, and is being chartered by New Fortress Energy. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in March 2023.

The Wärtsilä system allows the boil-off-gas (BOG) from the LNG onboard to be reliquefied and returned to the cargo tanks rather than being wasted. The solution contributes to a significant reduction in emissions and creates cost savings, as well as optimising the LNG cargo level.

“Wärtsilä’s experience and expertise in LNG reliquefaction and gas handling are well known and we had no hesitation in selecting their equipment and services for this project,” said Tim Twomey, Senior Vice President Fleet Technical, Energos Infrastructure. “We are therefore glad to again team up with Wärtsilä as a critical part-ner for our conversion projects, and view their reliability and robust technology as an important factor to proceed with this project.”

“This project shows New Fortress Energy’s and Energos’ commitment to improving the environmental profile of their fleet, and we are happy to once again be shown the trust of these partners in this conversion project. Our robust and reliable Compact Reliq technology is a perfect match for such applications. It combines cost-efficiency with low maintenance to deliver a solid environmental and commercial return,” commented Pål Steinnes, Head of Sales and Business Development Mid-stream, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery during 2H24.