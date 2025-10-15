KN Energies completes first virtual liquefaction operation of biomethane

The first virtual liquefaction operation of biomethane has been completed at the Klaipeda LNG terminal, operated by KN Energies AB.

The operation was conducted in co-operation with partners: bio-LNG was loaded onto the Coral Energy vessel chartered by Gasum OY (the buyer), while virtual biomethane liquefaction at the terminal was carried out by Equinor ASA (the seller).

Bio-LNG is biomethane liquefied from the gas network and produced from raw materials located in Europe, which will enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint by using the infrastructure of the Klaipeda LNG terminal.

“By completing the first virtual biomethane liquefaction operation, the Klaipeda LNG terminal has become the first terminal in the Baltic region to offer such a service. Currently, only a few of the 28 operating LNG terminals in Europe provide biomethane liquefaction or virtual liquefaction services.

“This enables us to offer a flexible and efficient solution relevant to both Lithuanian and international market participants seeking sustainable fuel alternatives. This initiative will also contribute to the to the decarbonisation of maritime transport – especially considering the stricter renewable fuel requirements coming into force in 2025 under EU Regulation 2023/1805,” said Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer at KN Energies.

Recognising the growing interest among market participants and in pursuit of its strategic goal to expand the LNG value chain, the international terminal operator KN Energies has been preparing for the provision of virtual biomethane liquefaction services at the Klaipeda LNG terminal for some time.

This service will enable biomethane producers and suppliers to effectively integrate their operations into the LNG logistics chain and to market gas produced both in Lithuania and across Europe – gas that is available within the interconnected European gas network.