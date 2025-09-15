Baker Hughes to supply main liquefaction equipment for Rio Grande LNG expansion

Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, has been selected by Bechtel Energy Inc. to supply main liquefaction equipment for Train 4 of NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG facility in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

The award builds on a previously announced framework agreement for Baker Hughes’ gas turbine and refrigerant compressor technology and contractual services agreements for Trains 4 – 8.

Replicating the technology solutions provided for the first three LNG trains, the Train 4 order includes two Frame 7 gas turbines, known for their proven reliability and energy efficiency, and six centrifugal compressors. These advanced solutions deliver efficiency and lower emissions, supporting an additional LNG capacity of approximately 6 million tpy at the facility and enabling sustainable energy development.

“Our selection of Baker Hughes again for the Rio Grande LNG project is a testament to its reliable technology and expertise,” said Bhupesh Thakkar, Bechtel’s General Manager for its LNG business. “Their equipment has consistently supported the successful development of this critical infrastructure, and we look forward to their continued contribution to the project expansion.”

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with Bechtel and NextDecade on the Rio Grande LNG project, a cornerstone of global energy security, affordability and sustainability,” added Ramaswamy, Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “This order reinforces confidence in our proven technology and services to deliver reliable and efficient LNG operations. We look forward to supporting the successful execution of this phase of the project and helping drive sustainable energy development.”