Woodside Energy welcomes Scarborough Energy Project milestone

Two of the three modules built for the Pluto Train 1 modifications project have arrived on site in the Pilbara, Western Australia.

The modules will now be integrated into Pluto Train 1 and will enable the train to process Scarborough gas – a key step in preparing the facility for the next phase of operations.

Once operational, the Woodside Energy-operated Scarborough Energy Project will supply up to 225 TJ/d of domestic gas to the local market and up to 8 million tpy of LNG to global markets.

The larger of the two modules weighs in at almost 2000 t and is as tall as a 10-storey building.