Woodside Energy welcomes Scarborough Energy Project milestone
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
Two of the three modules built for the Pluto Train 1 modifications project have arrived on site in the Pilbara, Western Australia.
The modules will now be integrated into Pluto Train 1 and will enable the train to process Scarborough gas – a key step in preparing the facility for the next phase of operations.
Once operational, the Woodside Energy-operated Scarborough Energy Project will supply up to 225 TJ/d of domestic gas to the local market and up to 8 million tpy of LNG to global markets.
The larger of the two modules weighs in at almost 2000 t and is as tall as a 10-storey building.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/liquefaction/15042026/woodside-energy-welcomes-scarborough-energy-project-milestone/
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