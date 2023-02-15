Ecospray and OneLng sign agreement for liquefaction

Ecospray, developer of innovative solutions for the production of bio-fuels with its micro-liquefaction systems, has expanded its offering of services for natural gas liquefaction to the US market with an agreement signed with OneLng, a US-based organisation specialised in the design, construction, and operation of micro LNG plants.

OneLNG and Ecospray intend to target the US stranded wells market and shale oil flare gas recovery using Ecospray’s micro-liquefaction technology.

The technology offers owners and operators of the shale oil wells the chance to avoid gas flaring, reducing the environmental impact and turning an operating cost into a source of revenue.

The agreement – signed by Maurizio Archetti, President, Ecospray, and Kees Onstein, Chairman & Co-Founder, OneLng – provides for the supply of an innovative technology developed by Italy’s Ecospray for the recovery of gas from oil extraction (associated petroleum gas) producing LNG, NGLs and extracting other valuable streams, such as LPG.

“Our commitment to the energy industry is growing,” said Maurizio Ar-chetti, President, Ecospray. “We will contribute to completing the energy supply chain by deploying innovative solutions to recover previously unusable resources. Our partnership with OneLng is part of a growth path that will allow us to offer a range of new technological solutions to the American market.”

Kees Onstein, Chairman & Co-Founder, OneLng, added: “We are convinced that the micro-liquefaction technology will offer an elegant and timely solution to the US oil and gas market by helping unlock stranded resources, minimising routine flaring, and alleviating regulatory pressure. We are proud to bring this advanced technology from Europe to the US in partnership with Ecospray, a strong company that shares our vision of creating value from industrial by-products.”

Ecospray's scope of supply includes an initial demo plant to be delivered by the end of 2023, followed by the delivery of six 2 million ft3/d liquefaction plants to be delivered starting from 1Q24.

Ecospray's new generation solutions greatly reduce the environmental impact of oil extraction activities by ending routine flaring of the natural gas extracted with oil while at the same time creating additional economic value. Ecospray’s flare-recovery systems represent an important step toward the World Bank's “Zero Routine Flaring by 2030” initiative goals.

Ecospray’s goal has always been to identify new technologies that improve processes by minimising ‘waste’ and reducing its environmental impact. In this case, thanks to the solution designed by Ecospray, it is possible to recover a resource and use it to generate energy.