BC Hydro to build additional power line for Woodfibre LNG

BC Hydro will build an additional power line, the Woodfibre LNG Interconnection Project Stage 2, to ensure Woodfibre LNG has reliable access to clean and renewable power. By supplying clean power to industrial customers, this project supports British Columbia’s economic growth and climate action goals, helping to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Woodfibre LNG is committed to building one of the world’s lowest emission LNG export facilities. With this new power line, the facility will be fully powered by clean and renewable electricity, creating local jobs and setting a new standard for responsibly produced LNG. By using clean electricity instead of natural gas for the liquefaction process, Woodfibre LNG will be able to produce LNG with nine times less GHG emissions than a conventional export facility. Like all industrial customers, Woodfibre LNG will follow BC Hydro’s standard customer interconnection process, including covering the costs outlined in the Electric Tariff for their connection.

The Woodfibre LNG Interconnection Project is being delivered in two stages. Stage 1 is already underway, meeting Woodfibre LNG’s initial power requirements by connecting the facility to an existing power line. Stage 2 will add the new transmission line constructed within the existing BC Hydro right of way from Cheekye substation through Brackendale to the Woodfibre LNG facility. This approach prevents the need for a new route and minimises environmental and community impacts. Stage 2 of the project is in the early consultation and engagement stage, with construction expected to begin in spring 2028.